This week's episode of RAW saw former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens face Aleister Black on RAW Underground. Owens and Black were even for most of the match, with both men showing their chops. However, in the end the match finished in a no contest.

After brawling off the platform, as Kevin Owens tried to climb back in, NXT Superstar Dabba Kato grabbed his leg and followed him into the ring, taking him out. Dabba Kato then turned his attention to Aleister Black, chokeslamming him onto the mat.

Dave Meltzer said that we could see Kevin Owens face Dabba Kato soon, probably on RAW Underground:

Kevin cut a promo on him on RAW Talk so it's looks like he's going to be coming in with Kevin. So I guess they're going to do something with the guy. Probably, I guess he's going go in there and beat Kevin. I mean, he's a big guy.

He's a good athlete. I was never impressed with him in NXT but you know, he's a real 6"9', 360. Was in an NFL camp with the Vikings and agile, he's really agile for a guy that size.

Kevin Owens called out Dabba Kato on RAW Talk

Kevin Owens isn't someone to take an attack like that lying down. KO was on RAW Talk after the show and called out Dabba Kato, saying that he didn't care how much bigger than him the NXT Superstar was and promised to fight him:

Here's the thing, this is the part that you guys need to remember, and they need to remember. Dabba-Kato, buddy, I won't forget about what you did to me tonight. Trust me, I don't care how big you are, how dangerous you are. I will come after you. And it might not work out for me, but here's the thing, I don't care about that either, 'cause I will fight and give you hell.

It will be interesting to see where this feud goes and what role, if any, WWE call Dabba Kato up to the main roster for, apart from RAW Underground of course.

