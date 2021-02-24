"They really don't get enough credit" - Kevin Owens posts heartfelt video thanking WWE staff

Kevin Owens has posted a video on his social media channels praising WWE staff after admiring their efforts at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

During the video, which clocks in at over two minutes, Kevin Owens describes admiring the craftsmanship and effort that must have gone into moving and constructing the Elimination Chamber structure.

But KO quickly moves onto a much broader approach, thanking all WWE staff for the hard work they do, day in and day out.

Here's what Kevin Owens had to say:

“On Sunday I was in my Pod during the chamber match. I was waiting for my turn to join the match, and I started looking around at the chamber itself. And I started thinking of how massive of an undertaking it must be to build that thing, and to put it together and to even to just get it in the building. And the logistics behind it and all the insane work that must go into just getting that done. But then I started thinking beyond that and looking at the ThunderDome, and all the screens and the lighting rig. I started thinking about how there are people out there that work behind the scenes at WWE that work so incredibly hard to make all of this happen. Several times a week, because we produce a lot of television on a weekly basis. So that we can go out there and perform and entertain everyone. And we get the credit. But the people behind the scenes, they really don’t get enough credit."

Kevin Owens always proves to be one of the kindest, most genuine Superstars in WWE

Kevin Owens would continue, saying he hopes the behind-the-scenes workers at WWE see the video, so they know how truly appreciated they are by WWE Superstars.

"This video is basically to just say thank you to all of those people. Everyone from the production crew to the camera people, the stage managers, the catering crew, the guys and girls in the trucks, just anybody who works behind the scenes at WWE. I wish I could name you all, but I can’t because this video would be an hour long. But if you work behind the scenes at WWE, I hope you see this. Because this is about you. I think I speak for every single WWE Superstar when I say thank you to each of you. We appreciate what you do. And we wouldn’t be here without you guys.”

Whether it's making personalized videos for fans, or donating a portion of his merchandise sales to charity, you can always count on Kevin Owens to deliver some feel-good kindness in the world of WWE.