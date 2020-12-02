Kevin Owens posts heartfelt video tribute to Pat Patterson

Kevin Owens has posted a tribute to Pat Patterson after WWE announced that the Hall of Famer has passed away at the age of 79.

Pat Patterson worked closely with WWE’s next generation of Superstars in NXT over the last few years. Owens, who joined WWE in 2014, said in a heartfelt video that he could not sum up his feelings in one tweet.

Kevin Owens’ tribute in full

“I just found out about Pat Patterson passing away this morning. Just writing a tweet about him doesn’t feel right because Pat was so kind and helpful to me from the moment I stepped foot in WWE. He and I, I guess bonded over the fact that we are both French-Canadian. Beyond that, he was just a really good guy.

“At first I thought him wanting to be so helpful for me in WWE was because of that bond, that French-Canadian bond, but I realize it’s not, because he was like that with everyone. He truly loved trying to help this generation and trying to help this industry in any way he could. That was just him as a wrestling guy, this wrestling veteran. But as a human being, he was even better.

“Not one time did I see him when he didn’t ask about my son or my wife or my daughter, and even my parents, how they were doing. Some people ask these questions because that’s kind of what you do, but not Pat. Pat would care, he would listen, he would remember the next time, and he would still ask how everybody’s doing.

“Any time he saw my son he’d talk about how big he’s getting and how tall he’s getting, and how pretty soon he’d be kicking my a**. He was just a great guy, and I hadn’t talked to Pat in far too long. This is just a reminder to keep in touch with those you love and those who are important to you, because you never know what’s going to happen, I guess.

“Pat will be sorely missed by everyone in WWE. My thoughts are with his friends and family. Goodbye, Pat, thank you.”

Pat Patterson passes away

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, Montreal sports radio host Tony Marinaro wrote on Twitter that Pat Patterson died in a Miami hospital following a battle with cancer.

WWE later confirmed the news, prompting dozens of Superstars to post tributes on social media.

Just got a text from my buddy Rodger Brulotte letting me know that legendary wrestler Pat Patterson of @WWE passed away earlier this morning in a Miami hospital. Patterson, had cancer. He was 79. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. RIP. #WWE — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) December 2, 2020

Pat Patterson made his wrestling debut in 1958 in Montreal. He wrestled for various promotions around the world before joining WWE in 1979.

During his first year in WWE, Pat Patterson was crowned the inaugural WWE Intercontinental Champion. Although it was claimed that he won the title in a tournament in Rio de Janeiro, the tournament was fictional and it never really happened.

After announcing his retirement in 1984, Pat Patterson continued to work for WWE in a variety of roles. He performed as a color commentator and also worked as a key member of WWE’s creative team alongside Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard.

In 2019, he became the oldest person to win a title in WWE when he briefly held the 24/7 Championship at the age of 78.

Everyone at SK Wrestling is thinking of Pat Patterson’s family and friends at this time.