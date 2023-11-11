Kevin Owens potentially suspended after breaking a major rule on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens served as Corey Graves' replacement on commentary after the latter and his wife Carmella welcomed their new baby. The former Universal Champion broke a major rule which could result in a suspension for him.

Before the show began, it was announced that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis gave him permission to fill in for Corey Graves. However, there was one condition. If KO put his hands on anybody during the show, he would be suspended. He agreed to the terms, and even wore a tie for the occasion.

During the show, LA Knight went one-on-one with Grayson Waller. Kevin Owens kept mocking and taking shots at the Aussie star during the bout, which escalated after the match was over. Owens even used a telestrator to make fun of Waller and Theory, drawing circles around their faces using the footage of him punching them both at the same time last week.

Kevin Owens was then confronted by Grayson Waller and Austin Theory while he was still doing commentary. They were not happy at all, and provoked him by pushing him and pouring water all over his head.

Owens ran after the two stars and attacked them on the aisleway. Since he broke the rule, now there's a huge chance that he will be suspended.

