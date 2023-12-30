Kevin Owens provides a 'spoiler' for WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

Kevin Owens provided a spoiler for his upcoming match on WWE SmacKDown: New Year's Revolution.

It's been a couple of months since Kevin Owens was drafted to WWE SmackDown in exchange for Jey Uso, who was traded to RAW after his split from The Bloodline. Since moving to SmackDown, Owens has made an immediate impact.

He is currently involved in a feud with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller after he punched both of them in the face. Owens has had his hands full with the United States Championship contender tournament. He won his previous two matches and has made it to the finals of the tournament despite suffering a hand injury earlier in the tournament.

Owens will face Santos Escobar in the finals of the United States Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament on WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. Ahead of this match, Owens spoke to Cathy Kelley on tonight's episode of SmackDown where he guaranteed a win against Santos Escobar.

"I’m in the finals of the tournament. I’m so close! Santos Escobar stands in my way but I will beat him. I really will (...) Next week, I beat Santos, I go on to beat Logan, and then restore prestige to the United States Championship."

It will be interesting to see if Owens will be able to defeat Santos Escobar in the finals of the tournament and move on to face Logan Paul.

