Kevin Owens and Randy Orton receive a message from WWE Superstar after a controversial angle on SmackDown

On WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton were unsuccessful as a team. Days before WrestleMania 40, the duo was beaten by Pretty Deadly.

Taking to Twitter/X, Kit Wilson did not shy away from pointing out the loss to Owens and Orton after Pretty Deadly's victory. During the closing moments of the tag team match, United States Champion Logan Paul ran down to the ring and hit Owens with the brass knuckles behind the referee's back. Wilson was quick to capitalize on the distraction and secured the victory for his side.

On Twitter/X, Wilson boasted about Pretty Deadly's victory over Owens and Orton. Despite not being included on the WrestleMania 40 card, Pretty Deadly secured a vital win on the blue brand.

"PRETTY DEADLY JUST BEAT KEVINS OWENS!!!!! PRETTY DEADLY JUST BEAT RANDY ORTON!!!!!" wrote Wilson.

Post-match, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens chased Logan Paul to the back of the arena. The Maverick managed to escape after stealing a vehicle. At WrestleMania 40, Paul will defend the United States Championship against the two former world champions in a Triple Threat Match.

However, next week on SmackDown, Owens will host the Kevin Owens Show with Orton as his guest. In the build-up to the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania, The Prizefighter and The Viper have mostly been on the same page but that could very well change next week.

