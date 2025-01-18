Kevin Owens reacts after attempting a package piledriver on Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens has a monumental task heading into WWE Royal Rumble 2025, as he plans on leaving the event as the only champion. Meanwhile, The Prizefighter reacted after SmackDown, where he tried to attempt a package piledriver on Rey Mysterio.

Last month, Kevin Owens took the Winged Eagle Championship from Cody Rhodes and brutally attacked The American Nightmare to close Saturday Night's Main Event. Since then, Owens has been calling himself the real WWE Champion with the retro belt.

On the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Kevin Owens defeated WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a one-on-one match. After the match, he kicked Mysterio and attempted a package piledriver before Cody Rhodes came out to save the day in the main event.

Today, Kevin Owens reacted to his dream match against Rey Mysterio on X (fka Twitter). The former Universal Champion shared an image of The Master of 619, in which they both took a bow. The image is seemingly from a live event, and Owens always wanted a match with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Kevin Owens always wanted a one-on-one against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

In 2023, Nick Aldis drafted Kevin Owens to Friday Night SmackDown when Cody Rhodes got Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW. The trade shocked many as it ended Owens' alliance with Sami Zayn weeks after losing the titles to The Judgment Day.

Regardless, The Prizefighter was quite positive when he first reappeared on the blue brand. In an interview with Cathy Kelley, the former Universal Champion expressed his interest in having matches against Rey Mysterio and Sheamus on the blue brand.

"I've never had a singles match with Rey Mysterio, which is something that I have to do before my career is done. I've never had a singles match with Sheamus, never been in the ring with the Brawling Brutes, the LWO. So, there are a lot of new faces that I can punch," Owens said.

Owens and Rhodes are set to sign a contract for their match at Royal Rumble at Saturday Night's Main Event.

