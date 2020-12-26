Kevin Owens reacts to losing two straight matches to Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens seems to be in a happy mood even though he lost his second straight match to Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Owens and Roman Reigns had another Universal title outing on the Christmas special edition of WWE SmackDown, this time inside a steel cage. The final moments of the match saw Jey Uso handcuffing Owens to the steel cage, while Roman Reigns casually walked out of the structure to retain his Universal title. Owens posted a picture with his family, following the loss, and it seems like he is content with the fact that he gave it all, even though he couldn't win it in the end.

I gave it my all at TLC, gave it my all in the cage and I will keep doing so until there’s nothing left.



Fight hard enough for long enough and something good has to happen.



Right now, I’m right where I belong and I couldn’t be happier.



From my family to yours,



Happy Holidays! pic.twitter.com/DEg6MhBzR3 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 26, 2020

The feud between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns seems to be over at this point

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns fought in a TLC match at the namesake pay-per-view, with the match being marred by Jey Uso's interference. Owens lost the match but got another opportunity at Reigns' title on SmackDown.

Who will stop The Tribal Chief?

The steel cage was supposed to be a solution to Jey Uso's interference, but it certainly didn't work. Kevin Owens seems hopeful for the future though, judging from his tweet. He has been a Universal Champion in the past, and fans wouldn't mind seeing him have another title reign somewhere down the line. As for Roman Reigns, he has put down another challenger and it won't be long before we find out who's next on his path of destruction.