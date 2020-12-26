Kevin Owens reacts to losing two straight matches to Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens seems to be in a happy mood even though he lost his second straight match to Roman Reigns on SmackDown.
Owens and Roman Reigns had another Universal title outing on the Christmas special edition of WWE SmackDown, this time inside a steel cage. The final moments of the match saw Jey Uso handcuffing Owens to the steel cage, while Roman Reigns casually walked out of the structure to retain his Universal title. Owens posted a picture with his family, following the loss, and it seems like he is content with the fact that he gave it all, even though he couldn't win it in the end.
The feud between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns seems to be over at this point
Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns fought in a TLC match at the namesake pay-per-view, with the match being marred by Jey Uso's interference. Owens lost the match but got another opportunity at Reigns' title on SmackDown.
The steel cage was supposed to be a solution to Jey Uso's interference, but it certainly didn't work. Kevin Owens seems hopeful for the future though, judging from his tweet. He has been a Universal Champion in the past, and fans wouldn't mind seeing him have another title reign somewhere down the line. As for Roman Reigns, he has put down another challenger and it won't be long before we find out who's next on his path of destruction.