Kevin Owens reacts as major star teases retirement after being declared medically unfit to wrestle

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has shared his reaction after a top star hinted at retirement tonight. After relinquishing his TNT Title last night at AEW All In, Adam Cole delivered an emotional promo and hinted at retirement as the capacity crowd collectively cheered for him.

Adam Cole is one of the most beloved stars in wrestling today. He did incredibly well for himself in WWE NXT. He later made his way to AEW and has been a major asset to the promotion ever since.

Cole was scheduled to face Kyle Fletcher at AEW All In but was deemed not medically fit to compete before the event. At All In, he cut a heartfelt promo and hinted at retirement while breaking down in tears. Cole's close friend and WWE Superstar Kevin Owens took to X shortly after and reacted to the unfortunate events of last night, as can be seen below:

Cole's biggest moment in All Elite Wrestling came two years ago, at All In 2023. At the event, Cole and MJF faced off in the main event, with the AEW World Championship on the line. In the end, MJF defeated Cole to retain the title, and both men received a massive pop from the fans in attendance for their incredible performances.

