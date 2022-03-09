Kevin Owens reacts to Stone Cold Steve Austin's WrestleMania promo

Kevin Owens is prepared for his confrontation with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

Today on social media, Stone Cold Steve Austin responded to Kevin Owens' challenge on Twitter via the official WWE Twitter account. It didn't take long for KO to respond, tweeting the following message to The Texas Rattlesnake:

"Beautiful! Perfect! I'm looking forward to it, Steven," Kevin Owens tweeted.

Now that we have official confirmation that Stone Cold will appear at WrestleMania 38, the only question that remains is exactly what he'll be doing with Owens on the show.

Will Stone Cold Steve Austin have a match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38?

While Steve Austin's appearance is currently being advertised as a "KO Show" talking segment, Stone Cold implied in his response that it could be a lot more than that.

Austin used the same terminology echoed by Corey Graves last night on WWE RAW, mentioning that it's been 19 years since The Texas Rattlesnake wrestled his final match at WrestleMania XIX.

Stone Cold was also very specific that this KO Show could be "a match, a fight, a brawl, whatever." This certainly implies that by the time we reach WrestleMania 38 in April, this could end up being advertised as a full-blown matchup.

If this confrontation turns into a match, it will significantly benefit WWE when it comes to selling more tickets for WrestleMania 38. It will also benefit Kevin Owens as he will forever go down as the man who finally managed to bring Stone Cold out of retirement.

The next few weeks of WWE RAW should be very interesting, to say the least.

What do you make of Kevin Owens' comments? Are you excited to see Stone Cold appear at WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

