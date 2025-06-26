Kevin Owens recalls making former WWE Champion break his chair from laughter

Kevin Owens recalled making WWE veteran Big Show laugh so hard that he broke his chair. This was back when he was still in NXT.

The former Universal Champion wrestled Alex Riley at an NXT taping held at Arnold Sports Festival in 2015. Meanwhile, the World's Largest Athlete wrestled Ryback at a house show, which took place at the same venue.

During a recent appearance on What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens shared that Big Show burst out laughing and accidentally broke a chair backstage after KO kicked Alex Riley while escaping from Finn Bálor.

"I was wrestling one Alex Riley. He's the babyface. Nobody likes him. They like me. I put him away with a pop-up powerbomb. Then Finn Bálor comes out to stop me from attacking Alex Riley some more after the match. Riley rolls out of the ring to the floor. Finn puts me down, goes up top. He's about to hit me with his Coup de Grace. I roll out, run away. And as I turn the corner... Alex Riley happens to be on the ground selling. So as I pass, I throw a kick at him," said Owens.

Kevin Owens added:

"Show saw it, thought it was the funniest thing. Burst out laughing. Broke his chair right then and there. I come back to him on the ground, dying of laughter. Everybody circled around trying to pick him up. Hunter comes to tell me that the kick I threw at Riley was so funny, Show broke his chair. And Show told me right then and there, "You're in forever." It was so good. "You're in." And since then, we still keep in touch. One of the kindest people, just because I made him laugh." [23:45-25:30]

Kevin Owens provides an update on his recovery

The Prizefighter is currently sidelined with a neck injury. The injury kept him off WrestleMania 41, and it's currently unknown when he will be cleared to compete again.

Kevin Owens told Cody Rhodes that it's been a frustrating process and that they're letting his spinal cord heal as much as it can on its own before he gets surgery. Owens added that they're waiting until mid-July to do the surgery, and he's hopeful that it's a normal neck fusion.

