Kevin Owens reflects on facing Steve Austin; how it compares to WrestleMania 39 main event 

Kevin Owens has reflected on headlining the first nights of WrestleMania 38 and 39 and how the two matches compare to each other.

The Prizefighter collided with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin last year in the latter's first match in nearly 20 years. On The Grandest Stage of Them All in April, he and Sami Zayn defeated The Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. KO main-evented The Show of Shows back-to-back, and both bouts were memorable.

During a recent interview with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling, Kevin Owens spoke about both matches, stating that there's no way he can describe them in words.

“I hate doing this because it sounds like I’m trying to get out of it easily, but there’s really no words to describe either experience. The best way I can describe it is look back on both of these nights, and I kind of can’t believe they happened, that I found myself in that situation, in that spot, getting to do that, and the circumstances on both years were just so incredible," said Owens. (H/T Fightful)

Kevin Owens says his match against Steve Austin "just edges out" his WrestleMania 39 match

The Rattlesnake came out of retirement at WrestleMania 38 last year and defeated KO in a No Holds Barred Match after hitting him with a Stone Cold Stunner. He hasn't competed in another match since then.

Kevin Owens enjoyed his WrestleMania 38 & 39 matches, but he disclosed that last year's bout edges out this year's.

"I guess if one takes the absolute cake and just edges out the other one by very little, I think it’s still more unbelievable to me that I wrestled Stone Cold Steve Austin 19 years after his last match in the main event of WrestleMania. That’s just kind of a ‘pinch yourself to make sure it’s real’ kind of moment, and I’ve done that a lot over the last year and a half or so since it happened. But both those moments, they’re things I’ll look back on when I’m done and think I was very, very lucky to get to experience those things," added Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are currently set to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Pretty Deadly on SmackDown this Friday night.

