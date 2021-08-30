Kevin Owens reflects upon an important moment in his WWE career

Kevin Owens compares the last five years of his WWE career to a rollercoaster.

Owens has had quite a memorable career thus far, and today marks the fifth anniversary of him winning the Universal Championship for the first time on WWE RAW. Today, KO reflected upon that milestone by sharing a heartfelt video message with the WWE Universe on social media.

"Hey, guys. My wife reminded me this morning that five years ago today, something pretty cool happened, and then I got on Twitter, and I saw that a lot of people are reminding me of what happened there as well," Kevin Owens said. "A lot of people remember it very well. And, man, the last five years have been a roller coaster. You know, lots of highs, lots of lows, lots of ups and downs, you get it though, the roller coaster it goes like this -- you get it, right? And the highs are great, but the lows, sometimes they're really hard to take for somebody who cares a lot. And who's very passionate about this, like I am."

Kevin Owens won the WWE Universal Championship five years ago today

Despite the rollercoaster ride, Kevin Owens pointed he's so lucky to have had a great career. He went on to thank everyone for helping him navigate through everything as he looks forward to the next five years of his pro wrestling career.

"But I've been so lucky because I've really had a great career, and I've had my wife and my kids and my parents who are all fantastic at helping me navigate through this," Kevin Owens continued. "And it's not just them. I have really great friends, really great colleagues, to go on that ride with. I have been lucky to have a very loyal following along with me for that ride, and that's you guys. Today reminded me what happened five years ago, when I won the Universal title, so I figured this is a good time to say thank you for being there for the highs for being there for the lows just for being there for the last five years and beyond. Onto the next five."

Do you remember when Kevin Owens won the WWE Universal Championship five years ago? Do you think he deserves another run with that title? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

