"I get it" - Kevin Owens responds to AEW star bashing Dallas

Kevin Owens can relate to other wrestlers who have problems with Texas. After all, the former Universal Champion spent the first part of this year feuding with the entire state.

This weekend, All Elite Wrestling star Nyla Rose lost her match against Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship in Garland, a suburb of Dallas, TX. Rose vented her frustrations on social media following the matchup, tweeting out:

"I hate Dallas…. Soooooooo so much *unamused face emoji*"

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens, whose feud with the state of Texas culminated in a match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38, took to social media to lend some support to Nyla and inform her that he understands where she's coming from:

"@NylaRoseBeast I get it!" Kevin Owens tweeted in response.

Kevin Owens wrestled Stone Cold Steve Austin in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 38

While it seems as though Nyla Rose was simply blowing off steam, Kevin Owens' hatred towards Texas and its citizens scored him a match against Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One.

This was Austin's first match in 19 years, with his initial retirement coming all the way back at WrestleMania XIX. On that night, The Texas Rattlesnake lost to The Rock in the final matchup of their historic WrestleMania trilogy.

It seems likely that we witnessed Steve Austin's final match at WrestleMania 38. But with the way he was able to hold his own against Owens, a future bout can't be ruled out if the timing and money are right.

As for Owens, that matchup secured his WWE legacy as the man who was able to coax The Texas Rattlesnake out of retirement for one more bout.

