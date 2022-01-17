"I think we could tell some great stories" - Kevin Owens reveals who he would choose as his ideal tag team partner in WWE

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens wants to be a tag team champion in the company. When it comes to potential partners, The Prizefighter seemingly has two particular names at the top of his list.

Owens has been a part of Vince McMahon's promotion since 2014. The RAW Superstar is a one-time Universal Champion, two-time United States Champion, and a three-time Intercontinental Champion. However, the prestigious tag team gold has eluded The Prizefighter throughout his career in the promotion.

Speaking in the latest WWE Kids Magazine, Owens stated that he'd love a run with the tag titles in WWE. With this in mind, the former NXT Champion named Sami Zayn and Finn Balor as his ideal partners.

“I’d love to be tag team champion just to add that notch to my belt," said Owens. "If it was going to be with anybody, it should be with Sami Zayn, but I think Finn Bálor would be a great partner for me, too. Beyond that, I really don’t know who I could pick."

Owens then noted that, other than Zayn or Balor, nobody else would "feel right" because he believes there are plenty of exciting stories he could tell with these two stars.

"It doesn’t feel like anybody else would necessarily feel right other than either of those two," Owens continued. "I think we could tell some great stories." (H/T- GiveMeSport)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I’d love to be tag team champion just to add that notch to my belt,



If it was going to be with anybody, it should be with Sami”



- Kevin Owens

(via TalkSport) “I’d love to be tag team champion just to add that notch to my belt, If it was going to be with anybody, it should be with Sami”- Kevin Owens (via TalkSport) https://t.co/kBhaBv4fBH

While Owens has teamed up with Sami Zayn in the past, his history with Balor leans more on the combative side. The two have stood across the ring from each other multiple times in the past, and they had a great rivalry on NXT.

Kevin Owens has been teaming with Seth Rollins recently in WWE

Over the past several weeks, Kevin Owens has been part of an unusual alliance on RAW with Seth Rollins on the red brand. Both men have been chasing the WWE Championship, and they've decided to work together to accomplish their goals.

The duo worked together for the first time last month on RAW when they teamed up to take out Bobby Lashley and Big E. The two have joined forces on various occasions since then, mostly at WWE's live events.

The amusing tandem has also been well-received by fans, and it could lead to great things in the future. Both Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins are former Universal Champions, and they're two of the best heels in the business. A lengthy tag run by the duo could help freshen things up on the red brand.

For now, Rollins has shifted gears and focused on Roman Reigns' Universal Championship. But at some point, The Visionary and The Prizefighter could potentially aim for the tag team titles and reach new heights together.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Kevin Owens' hopes for a tag team run in the company? Let us know in the comments below.

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Kevin Owens team up with Sami Zayn? Yes No 0 votes so far