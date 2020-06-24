Kevin Owens reveals that he didn’t want to leave NXT

Former NXT Champion Kevin Owens has stated that he didn’t want to leave NXT. The former Universal Champion was the face of NXT as he held the Championship for most of the first half of 2015.

Following his last NXT match at TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015, Owens was seen crying on the apron. Speaking about it on WWE’s The Bump, Kevin Owens revealed that he felt sad about leaving NXT, which is why he broke down following the match against Finn Balor.

"I always try to keep my emotions in check until I am just by myself. But for some reason, that night [after his last NXT match] I kind of broke down on the apron because I realized it was my last NXT match and it really made me sad.

“Obviously, to be moving on to the main roster, I loved that part of it but all of me just wished I could have done both, I didn’t want to leave NXT. I didn’t want to leave the people I was working with.”

Kevin Owens made his main roster debut in May 2015 and was pulling double duty for both the main roster and NXT until his TakeOver: Brooklyn match against Finn Balor.

Since moving to the ‘main roster’, he has had a fairly successful run, winning the Universal Championship once while also holding both the Intercontinental and US Championship.