Kevin Owens reveals when he got injured following WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens had a heartbreaking announcement on WWE SmackDown when he revealed his neck injury to the world. Today, The Prizefighter shed light on when he got injured and believes it might've happened on the blue brand.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Kevin Owens revealed that he's injured and requires neck surgery. The audience was heartbroken, as The Prizefighter always gives his all when he steps inside the square circle.

In an interview on My Mom's Basement, the former Universal Champion discussed his injury and mental state after announcing his hiatus weeks before WrestleMania 41. During this, he revealed that the injury might've taken place during a match in January. Owens only had two matches in the promotion (Rey Mysterio and Jimmy Uso) in that month, and both took place on SmackDown.

"In January [2025], I had a match, and in the match, two things happened that really jarred my neck, and that's when the issue started. So, I knew there was something, and then we ended up doing the MRI this week and found out that it's serious. I think that match in January is what did it because I had an MRI a month before, and everything looked fine," Owens said. (From 03:18 to 03:42)

What happened after Kevin Owens announced his injury on WWE SmackDown?

Earlier this year, Owens lost a feud and the chance of becoming the WWE Champion to Cody Rhodes. Kevin Owens later wrote off Sami Zayn in Toronto when he won an unsanctioned match.

Randy Orton then returned to the Stamford-based promotion and targeted The Prizefighter for his past actions from November 2024. The two engaged in a war of words in the coming weeks, and The Viper vowed to punt Owens' head off his shoulders.

Unfortunately, Kevin Owens appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and announced his injury, which also resulted in him pulling out of the upcoming WrestleMania match in Las Vegas against the 14-time world champion.

After Randy Orton processed the news and realized he had no match at WrestleMania 41, he hit Nick Aldis with an RKO to close the segment. It'll be interesting to see what's in store for the third-generation star in the coming weeks on WWE SmackDown.

