Kevin Owens reveals the hilarious reason why he saved 30-year-old superstar from Randy Orton's punt

The opening segment of SmackDown this week saw Kevin Owens interrupt before Randy Orton could even get a word in. He hilariously revealed why he saved another heel from Orton's punt.

Randy Orton has teased bringing back the punt for a little while now, and Kevin Owens made the decision to save Carmelo Hayes from receiving the punt when WWE went to Barcelona for SmackDown last week.

Owens had a little monologue about how apologetic he felt and said that he was so concerned about Orton returning to his old, vicious self that he felt forced to save the 30-year-old Carmelo Hayes from getting punted in the head.

It was a hilarious half-hearted apology, as Orton labeled it himself. Surprisingly, Owens, who was wearing an RKO t-shirt, said that he wanted to pursue the Tag Team Titles with The Viper at WrestleMania 41.

Suffice it to say, Orton firmly rejected this offer and teased a WrestleMania showdown against Kevin Owens in Las Vegas. The Bologna crowd was behind The Viper and booed Owens to the point where it was even hard to hear what he was saying.

The WrestleMania showdown was always inevitable. What happens next is going to be interesting to see.

