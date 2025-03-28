Kevin Owens reveals the infuriating reason why he got into arguments with past WWE management

Kevin Owens has been in the industry long enough to know the difference between the two styles of WWE management. Since the regime change in 2022, things have shifted drastically, and KO highlighted just how much in a recent interview.

In a conversation with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, Kevin Owens was asked about the differences between the Vince McMahon-led old regime and the Triple H-led current regime. As you may know, the old regime, especially McMahon himself, was known for micromanagement and received consistent criticism over the years for disrespecting the intelligence of fans.

According to Kevin Owens, this was his biggest gripe with the old McMahon-led regime. KO admitted to arguing with management, who believed that fans couldn't remember something that happened three weeks earlier. According to KO, this was an insult to the intelligence of the fans.

“I had arguments with the people in charge before. ‘No, this happened three weeks ago, they’re going to remember.’ They said, ‘No, they won’t.’ ‘Yes, they will. You’re insulting their intelligence by pretending they won’t.’ [H/T WrestleTalk]

You can watch the full video below:

He went on to state that Triple H does not think this way at all and utilizes long-term storytelling to create a better product.

Kevin Owens' insight into the WWE regime difference is telling for one reason

It's hard to believe that just one month after WrestleMania 41, Kevin Owens will have completed a full decade on the main roster, not including NXT. While his NXT tenure was brief by the standards of an average WWE star, he has been around for quite some time.

The fact that KO spoke out against the old WWE management is telling because he was actually one of the more favored superstars, even under Vince McMahon. Despite not winning several World Titles, the faith in his abilities as a villain was put on full display in his early years, and by all accounts, every sign indicated that McMahon was a fan of Owens.

Expand Tweet

While Owens enjoyed great success under McMahon, he has kept it real just like his WrestleMania 41 opponent Randy Orton did. Orton, who benefited more than nearly any other superstar (barring names like John Cena) under Vince McMahon, also stated that it was "time" for McMahon to go.

