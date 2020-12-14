The Chairman of the WWE, Vince McMahon, has had his fair share of matches in the ring. McMahon has performed as a wrestler in the past. In the WWE, Vince McMahon has held the ECW Championship, WWE Championship and was also a Royal Rumble winner.

The WWE Chairman has crossed paths with many former Champions such as The Rock, The Undertaker, Stone Cold and Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens on Vince McMahon's original plans for WrestleMania 34

Kevin Owens had an interview via Zoom earlier today. On the call, the former Universal Champion spoke about his intentions and plans in the WWE. During his call, Kevin Owens revealed that the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was to team up with his son Shane McMahon to face the team of Owens and Sami Zayn.

There was four of us on the zoom with KO and I've got to say, he was really, really good. He has no problem sharing at all and that's the best.



He told @KennyMcITR that the plan for WrestleMania 33 at one point was Shane & Vince Vs KO & Sami!



Can you imagine! — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) December 14, 2020

Kevin Owens shared that the above match was initially planned for WrestleMania 34. However, the match didn't come to fruition and the WWE Universe got a Tag Team match between the teams of Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The match marked the in-ring return of Daniel Bryan after he had retired from in-ring action due to a neck injury.

Yeah, you’re right. I was at both and confused myself! — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) December 14, 2020

The last time the WWE Universe saw the Chairman in action was in 2012. Vince McMahon went one-on-one with CM Punk on an episode of WWE RAW. The match never began as the two men beat each other senseless with kendo sticks and anything else they found. At the end of the night it was Vince McMahon who had the last laugh when Ryback and John Cena attacked Punk, forcing him to slip away through the crowds.

At TLC in a few weeks, Kevin Owens is set to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. The two have been pushing each other to their limits each week of WWE SmackDown.