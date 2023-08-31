Kevin Owens reveals why he said sorry to Bray Wyatt in a private message on Twitter

Bray Wyatt's friendship with Kevin Owens started in a wholesome manner on social media.

Kevin Owens and Wyatt did quite well for themselves on the WWE main roster. Both men have been hailed by fans and their peers for being incredible human beings outside the squared circle.

The Prizefighter recently spoke in detail about how his friendship started with Bray Wyatt. As per Owens, it all began when Wyatt followed him one day on Twitter.

"The first contact I ever had with Windham, I think, really describes the kind of guy he was with everyone, because I didn't know him. We had never met. It was through Twitter, direct messages, probably 2014. He had been tearing up already in WWE for a little while with The Wyatt Family. And like I said, I didn't know him. I knew Sami Zayn had told me he's a good guy. But we never met, never talked, nothing like that. And for some reason, he followed me on Twitter one day." [10:07-10:50]

After Wyatt followed Kevin Owens on Twitter, the latter sent him a message and praised him for his match against Daniel Bryan at WWE Royal Rumble 2014. KO also told him that he enjoyed his work in the ring.

He then told Wyatt that he was sorry for sending him a message out of the blue and that he didn't mean to bug him.

"I just wrote, like, I'm sorry to message you out of the blue. Don't mean to bug you." [11:14-11:20]

Bray Wyatt had a wholesome reaction to Kevin Owens' apology

Wyatt responded to Owens' message by saying, "Get out of here with that!" Owens felt as if he was simply catching up with an old friend that he had known for a decade and not someone that he had just met.

Bray Wyatt and Owens became good friends following the exchange. The duo only wrestled once on WWE TV in singles competition. On the October 9, 2020, episode of SmackDown, The Fiend defeated Kevin in a singles match.

