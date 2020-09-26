Kevin Owens reveals surprising truth about breaking his nose during NXT debut

Kevin Owens has been a part of WWE for well over five years now. Much like every other marquee name on the main roster, The Prizefighter also started in the developmental brand of NXT.

In his debut match in WWE, Kevin Owens faced CJ Parker, a.k.a. Juice Robinson, and the latter broke Owens' nose, courtesy of the Third Eye move. Taking to Twitter, Owens revealed his surprising reaction when a fan questioned him about Robinson breaking his nose back in the day.

Kevin Owens... enjoyed breaking his nose?

Kevin Owens and Juice Robinson go way back in the pro wrestling industry. The former WWE Universal Champion has publicly praised the current New Japan Pro Wrestling star. On multiple occasions, he has labeled Robinson as "the best promo in the business."

In another recent Twitter exchange, Kevin Owens once again praised the former IWGP United States Champion. He responded to a clip of Robinson's backstage promo from the on-going G1 Climax 30 Tournament. The former Universal Champion claimed that there isn't a better promo in the business than his former NXT colleague.

Nobody better. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) September 25, 2020

In response to the tweet, a fan reminded Kevin Owens that it was Juice of all people who had broken the former's nose in WWE. However, in a rather casual response, Owens claimed that it was great when Robinson had broken his nose.

Yeah it was great! — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) September 25, 2020

Kevin Owens and Juice Robinson faced each other at NXT TakeOver: R Evolution. During the event, not only did the former break his nose, but he also ended his on-screen friendship with Sami Zayn. Owens turned his back on the newly-crowned NXT Champion, shortly after he won the title.

With the move, Owens cemented his place as a heel and eventually went on to become a top star on the main roster, winning multiple titles, including the WWE Universal Championship.

As things stand on RAW, Kevin Owens is keeping himself busy in a feud against Aleister Black.