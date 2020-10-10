Kevin Owens reveals if he wants to return to WWE NXT

Kevin Owens is currently locked in heated feuds with both Bray Wyatt and Aleister Black. On the last episode of RAW, we saw Bray Wyatt appear on the Titantron to interrupt the KO Show and give one last warning to Kevin Owens ahead of their match on SmackDown. KO was then attacked by Aleister Black, who took him out with the Black Mass.

Oh no, not the spooky font!!! https://t.co/00IIcujT04 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) September 29, 2020

Kevin Owens went on to face The Fiend on last night's episode of SmackDown. Despite giving it everything he had, Owens was unable to overcome The Fiend. KO lost after The Fiend successfully applied The Mandible Claw.

Kevin Owens almost went back to NXT last year

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report. During the interview, Owens revealed that he was set to go back to NXT at some point last year. However, in the end, the move didn't materialize. KO added that he was no longer interested in heading back to NXT. He said that he wanted to stay on RAW or SmacKDown and create memorable moments:

Last year at some point, I was going back to NXT. It was all in motion and it was going to happen, and then it didn't. To say that's a thought that crossed my mind would be an understatement, but I would tell you right now that that's not the case anymore. That's just not where I'm at anymore. Now, I want to be on Raw or be on SmackDown and just fight like hell to create some memorable moments for everybody. That's all I want at this point.

NXT will not be a part of the WWE Draft this year. The Draft started on SmackDown last night and we have already seen a number of interesting moves inluding the New Day splitting up. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are heading to RAW while Big E will stay on SmackDown. In another big move, Seth Rollins will now be on SmackDown, as will Dominik and Rey Mysterio.