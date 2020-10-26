Kevin Owens reveals where he was during WWE Hell In A Cell

Kevin Owens wasn't booked for a match at last night's WWE Hell In A Cell PPV. This led to a fan tweeting Kevin Owens and asking him where he was during last night's PPV. Owens replied that he was on his trampoline:

The fan then asked if Kevin Owens was on his trampoline practising to try and outdo Montez Ford's Frog Splash. The former WWE Universal Champion replied that outdoing Ford's Frog Splash is impossible:

Kevin Owens was in action on Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. He had Daniel Bryan as his guest on The KO Show before teaming up with Bryan and the Street Profits to take on Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Roode, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

A quick look at WWE Hell In A Cell results

R-Truth retained the 24/7 Championship on the pre-show against Drew Gulak.

The Hell In A Cell PPV kicked off with Roman Reigns defending the WWE Universal Championship against his cousin Jey Uso in an 'I Quit' match inside the cell. Jey Uso finally uttered the words after Roman Reigns forced Jey's brother Jimmy Uso in a chokehold.

The second match on the card had Jeff Hardy taking on Elias, who won the match thanks to Hardy getting DQed. The finish of the match saw Elias go for his guitar but Jeff Hardy stopped him in his tracks. Hardy then smashed the guitar on Elias.

The Miz and Otis battled over the Money In The Bank briefcase next. The shocking finish saw Tucker turn on Otis and hit him with the MITB briefcase, helping Miz win the match.

Sasha Banks and Bayley tore the house down in the SmackDown Women's Championship match. The match really portrayed how heated things are between them and they ended up using chairs, kendo sticks and more. Sasha got Bayley to tap out after locking in the Banks Statement, while a chair was still wrapped around Bayley's head.

Bobby Lashley also defended the United States Championship against Slapjack and won the match by submission.

The main event saw Drew McIntyre defending his WWE Championship against Randy Orton. The match did not disappoint and saw Randy Orton winning his 14th world championship in WWE.