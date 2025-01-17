Kevin Owens reveals what he would be doing if he wasn't a WWE Superstar

Kevin Owens has been wrestling since he was 16 years old and recently entered his 11th year in WWE. But what would Owens be doing if he didn't end up as a pro wrestler?

Owens, also known as Kevin Steen, made his wrestling debut on his 16th birthday in 2000 at L'Assomption, Quebec, Canada. He began touring the United States for four years at Combat Zone Wrestling before eventually becoming a mainstay in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Ring of Honor.

After 14 years on the independent circuit, WWE came calling and signed him to a contract. He reached the pinnacle in WWE in 2016 when he became the Universal Champion. But what if a young Owens didn't pursue pro wrestling? What would his job be?

Speaking on WWE Tattooed on YouTube, Kevin Owens revealed that he would have been digging for dinosaurs. Owens has always been fond of animals and paleontology, as evidenced by his sleeve tattoos on both of his arms.

"Before I knew I was gonna be a wrestler, the only other job I ever imagined myself having was digging up dinosaur bones," Owens said. [From 3:50 - 3:57]

Kevin Owens didn't have a full sleeve of tattoos on both of his arms when he started with WWE. Owens only had his "LIVE" ink with the E spelled backward on his left inner forearm and a huge bull tattoo on his right shoulder.

Kevin Owens explains his animal tattoos

As mentioned above, Kevin Owens is very fond of dinosaurs growing up, which is why he has several of their skeletons on his left arm. But why does he have a bunch of animals inked in his right?

"I decided I would get a full sleeve done of just basically, animals I love. The animals you see on my arm, are the animals that if I go to a zoo or a wildlife park or anything like that, they're the ones that I'll stare at and go back and see five times through the day," Owens said. [From 2:21 - 2:39]

Owens added that he's planning to get an elephant tattoo on his right chest and a mammoth skull on the left. He's even going to get his back inked but doesn't have any idea of what will be there.

