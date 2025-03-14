Kevin Owens saves 30-year-old star from getting punted by Randy Orton on SmackDown

Randy Orton picked up a huge victory in his first match back in WWE in 2025. After the bout, he was all set to hit the punt, but this time, the tease was disrupted by Kevin Owens, who saved a 30-year-old star.

This week on SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain, Orton had his in-ring return against the smack-talking Carmelo Hayes. The 30-year-old star was the firm villain as Barcelona fully backed the WWE legend, Randy Orton. It was an RKO out of nowhere that secured the win for The Viper.

After the match, Randy Orton once again teased hitting the punt kick to the head, but Kevin Owens saved Carmelo Hayes. You can see it happening in the video below:

Following this, Orton would get into a brawl with Kevin Owens, but it only lasted for seconds as he was sent into the ring post while Owens escaped. It looks like the two former friends are set for a big clash at WrestleMania.

Interestingly, WWE announced that Backlash, the first premium live event after WrestleMania, will be happening in Orton's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. It has led to speculation that if John Cena becomes the Undisputed WWE Champion at The Show of Shows, it could set up a blockbuster main event at the PLE in St. Louis where the two rivals go at it one last time - but with the roles reversed for the first time.

