Kevin Owens has no regrets angering fans with his Stone Cold impersonation

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has commented on how it feels to impersonate Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Kevin Owens, who has been using the stunner as his finishing move in WWE, took his Stone Cold impression to the next level when he came out to The Rattlesnake's entrance theme last week. Not only that, KO dressed up exactly like Austin and also donned a bald cap in a bid to mock the WWE icon.

The Canadian wrestler will host the biggest KO Show of his life at WrestleMania 38 with Austin as his guest. In a conversation with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark, the 37-year-old stated that he's happy to have angered fans with his recent appearance, calling the impersonation fun:

"It's really funny because that's really not the kind of stuff I'm used to doing. That's happened before when one of the wrestlers would dress up as someone else, like their rivals. The Miz did it a few years ago, DX has done it, a couple of people have done it and done it well. It was me stepping out of my comfort zone a little, but I figured it was the most impactful thing I do going into the match or confrontation, but it ended up being a lot of fun. I think I pissed a lot of people off, which is delightful." (H/T - Fightful)

King Shak @KingShak57 🏽#WWERAW #KevinOwens #StoneColdSteveAustin Stone Cold Kevin Owens 🤣 This man really fooled a whole sold out crowd in Chicago fucking brilliant Stone Cold Kevin Owens 🤣 This man really fooled a whole sold out crowd in Chicago fucking brilliant 👏🏽#WWERAW #KevinOwens #StoneColdSteveAustin https://t.co/9SjfOqk87W

Owens may think that angering the fans is delightful, but it's Stone Cold himself the Canadian star has to worry about. Austin recently cut a promo on Owens promising to open up one last can of whoop-a** at WrestleMania 38.

Mick Foley shares his thoughts on Kevin Owens impersonating Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE legend Mick Foley has given his views on Kevin Owens recreating Stone Cold Steve Austin's look.

KO first stunned fans by dressing up as Austin on the March 21 episode of WWE RAW. The former Universal Champion has done everything possible to draw the attention of his WrestleMania guest and might be up for some embarrassment on April 2nd.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is quite impressed with how Owens is turning up the heat in the build to WrestleMania 38. The Hardcore Legend also voiced his delight while watching the segments.

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley



Great job by KO to open the show!

#RAW @FightOwensFight MAN, I LOVE THIS TYPE OF THING!Great job by KO to open the show! MAN, I LOVE THIS TYPE OF THING!Great job by KO to open the show!#RAW @FightOwensFight

What do you expect from the KO Show at WrestleMania 38? Sound off below!

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell