Kevin Owens says he had a serious accident in Saudi Arabia

Kevin Owens had an accident in Saudi Arabia. He has talked in details about it.

Speaking to Cody Rhodes on his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Kevin Owens revealed how he had been in an accident in Saudi Arabia on a previous occasion, where the golf cart he was in rolled over in the desert.

Kevin Owens revealed that they had been instructed to keep their hands in if the dune buggy rolled over in the event of an accident. Unfortunately, Cathy Kelley arrived at the last minute and didn't receive this instruction. As a result, when they had the accident in the golf cart, with it rolling over, he was very worried about her and grabbed her arms while they were rolling, so that she would keep her hands in as well.

“Going through the dunes, great time, amazing time. And then as we go up a dune, I see the buggy in front of us almost go. And in my head, I go, ‘Oh, we’re gonna go.’ And as we start going, in my head, I go, 'Cathy doesn’t know how to keep her f***ing hands in.' I just reached around and grabbed her arms, and as we’re rolling, I’m holding on to her," Owens recalled. (1:16:04 - 1:16:25)

Kevin Owens shared a funny moment despite the accident

On the same episode, the WWE star revealed that he knew he had not saved her life, but he had ensured that Kelley was not hurt. Sand was also pouring into the cart, and Jamie Noble was hurt as well, shouting about his ribs, but then said he was okay.

“I didn’t save her life, I didn’t save her arms, but I tried to make sure she was safe. And then both of us experienced this incredible thing, which is we’re upside down in the golf cart, there’s sand pouring down our face, our ears, everything. And all we hear is Jamie Noble going, ‘My ribs, my ribs, my ribs, my ribs, ahhh, I’m okay.” (1:16:34 - 1:16:52)

It remains to be seen when the SmackDown star returns to the ring again after his recent neck and spine issues.

