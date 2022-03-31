Former Universal Champion says Vince McMahon made it clear he wanted him to stay in WWE

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens says Vince McMahon played a major role in his decision to stay in WWE.

The RAW star signed a new contract with the wrestling juggernaut in December. He's been a part of the main roster since debuting on the red brand in 2016. The Prizefighter held multiple titles and faced top names such as John Cena, Goldberg, and Roman Reigns.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Kevin Owens said Vince McMahon made it clear he wanted him to stay, and so he did:

“Well, a big part of it, honestly, was that Vince McMahon made it pretty clear he wanted me to stay. I’ve been in WWE for seven years at this point. I've a lot of friends everywhere else in wrestling, but there's a whole side of WWE people don’t get to see, whether it’s the production crew or the camera people, the stage manager, the creative team, all these people."

Kevin Owens says he feels at home in WWE:

"They’re all very special people and they’re a part of my family. My extended family now. My professional family, if you want to call it that. Those were all factors that led to me staying put because Vince made it clear he wanted me to stay. It feels like my home and all those other people there. If I wasn’t there, I wouldn’t get to see anymore and that was, just, like, it just seemed like the right move. That’s really all there is to it.” (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

Kevin Owens might main event WrestleMania for the first time in his career

Owens will host The KO Show at WrestleMania with Stone Cold Steve Austin as his special guest. According to reports, the confrontation will headline Night 1 of The Show of Shows.

The feud began after Kevin Owens expressed his resentment for Texas. He then sent a challenge to The Rattlesnake, which Steve Austin accepted. Although WWE hasn't advertised a match, there's a chance the two stars get physical during the show.

