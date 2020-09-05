Kevin Owens sends a message to AOP following the tag team's WWE release

As announced earlier in the day by the WWE, Rezar and Akam of AOP have been released from the company.

The decision to release AOP caught the fans off-guard as the tag team were away from WWE TV due to Rezar's injury.

Kevin Owens reacted to AOP's WWE release by sending a classy message to the tag team on Twitter. KO reminisced the time when he got beaten up by Rezar and Akam for months and said that he enjoyed every second of it. Owens wished AOP all the good luck and hoped that he gets to share the ring with them once again in the future.

Here's what Owens tweeted out about AOP's release:

"Those guys beat the hell out of me for months...and I can say with complete honesty that I enjoyed every second of it.

Good luck, boys. Hopefully, we'll share a ring again one day, and if so, you can bet you have some receipts coming you way!"

AOP's surprising WWE release

AOP made their NXT TV debut at NXT TakeOver: The End in June 2016 and the tag team were quickly pushed right to the top on the Black-and-Gold brand. Under the tutelage of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, AOP went on to win the NXT Tag Team Championship at TakOver: San Antonio from #DIY.

AOP had a 203-day Championship reign before dropping it to Sanity. The tag team made their main roster debut in April 2018, and WWE made the call to replace Paul Ellering with Drake Maverick.

AOP won the RAW Tag Team Titles, but their reign abruptly came to an end after 35 days. Rezar and Akam of AOP were recently aligned with Seth Rollins, and they were doing pretty good for themselves as The Monday Night Messiah's disciples.

However, Rezar suffered a bicep injury, and WWE decided to take the tag team off TV. The belief was that they would be brought back, but that wasn't the case.

We still don't know the reason behind the release. We also have no details on what's next for both Akam and Rezar following the WWE release and as always, stay tuned for more updates on AOP's future.