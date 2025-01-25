Kevin Owens sends a message to Matthew McConaughey ahead of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Kevin Owens had an interesting WWE SmackDown this week, to say the least, as he had a heated conversation with popular actor Matthew McConaughey. Today, The Prizefighter sent a message to the Academy Award winner ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Matthew McConaughey attended this week's SmackDown in Austin, Texas, sitting in the front row. However, things escalated when Kevin Owens showed up, which led to a heated argument between the two. Owens was angry at several people in the Stamford-based promotion for being biased towards Cody Rhodes.

Today, Kevin Owens cut a classic car promo in which he addressed a few things from Friday Night SmackDown. In this video, The Prizefighter took a shot at the Academy Award winner for his appearance and ran his mouth against the star on his show.

"You know, Matthew McConaughey is my favorite actor, and he's standing there in the front row jaw jacking at me. Excuse me! You don't come to my show, Matthew. And talk trash three feet away from me. Then when I invited you over the wall, what did you do? You didn't come. You stayed in the front-row seat that you probably didn't even pay for, let's be honest, and you kept talking trash. It's okay. They say never meet your idols, and I guess that's true when it comes to Matthew McConaughey, but that's something that we can deal with later," Owens said. [From 01:24 to 02:03]

Kevin Owens is set to appear at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

In December 2024, Kevin Owens went one-on-one against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in Long Island. However, the match ended in a controversial fashion.

During the match, Owens had Rhodes down for the three counts, but the referee was knocked out. In this pandemonium, The American Nightmare used a steel chair to secure his win against The Prizefighter.

The move didn't sit well with Kevin Owens as he dropped Cody Rhodes on his head with a package piledriver and claimed to be the real WWE Champion of Friday Night SmackDown with the Winged Eagle version of the belt.

Tonight, the two stars will hand their respective championships to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who will officiate the contract signing for their upcoming Ladder match for both titles at Royal Rumble 2025.

