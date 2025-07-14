  • home icon
  Kevin Owens sends a message after Naomi becomes WWE Women's World Champion

Kevin Owens sends a message after Naomi becomes WWE Women's World Champion

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 14, 2025 03:46 GMT
Kevin Owens is a former WWE Universal Champion [Image credits: Owens' X/Twitter and wwe.com]

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently took to social media to react to real-life Bloodline member Naomi's massive Women's World Championship win at Evolution. The Glow surprised everyone with her Money in the Bank cash-in.

In the main event of WWE Evolution, Rhea Ripley locked horns with IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. However, much to everyone's surprise, the bout did not end in either of the two stars' favor as Naomi cashed in her MITB briefcase in the last stages of the match to become the new world champion.

Following her massive win, Kevin Owens recently took to X/Twitter to react to it. Although KO did not write anything, he uploaded a picture of himself wearing a Naomi-inspired t-shirt with 'Glowbal' written on it, which is a tribute to the real-life Bloodline's moniker, The Glow.

"Always Shining Glowbal," the t-shirt read.

Check out Owens' post below:

Naomi's challenger for WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is all set as Stephanie Vaquer won the Battle Royal at Evolution to earn a shot at the Women's World Championship. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Glow's title reign.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
