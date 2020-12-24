Kevin Owens on why NXT should be a part of the WWE Draft

At the moment, Kevin Owens is involved in one of his biggest main roster feuds for some time. He is set to face Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage match for the WWE Universal Championship on the Christmas Day edition of SmackDown.

In a recent interview with Ryan Droste from ComicBook.com, Kevin Owens shared his thoughts on whether NXT should be included in future WWE Drafts.

"They were able to draft people from an NXT, but you never saw a Raw or SmackDown superstar moved in a draft to NXT (in the past), I think that should be the case. I think we should be able to take from NXT, and NXT should be able to take from Raw and SmackDown because I think the level of competition is just as... It's extraordinary over there. I don't see why we wouldn't be able to do that."

Kevin Owens also commented on NXT being a part of the monthly main roster PPVs

At the moment, NXT has separate pay-per-views in the form of NXT TakeOvers. They are not currently a part of the monthly WWE main roster schedule but have been in the past. For example, Rhea Ripley's NXT Women's Championship was put on the line at WrestleMania 36.

Kevin Owens was asked for his thoughts on whether NXT should be a part of the regular pay-per-views.

"As far as the pay-per-views go, though, I actually don't think NXT should be added to the current pay-per-views, because there's already so little spots on the pay-per-views, and there's so many guys and girls, on Raw and SmackDown, that deserve a spot. If you add the NXT on top of it, it's going to be tricky to fit everybody, unless we go back to the six hour marathons we used to have. I think it'd be great to give them a few more TakeOvers, if that's a possibility. I do think they should be included in the Drafts. They should be viewed as a third brand."

Do you think NXT should be more integrated with the main roster? Sound off in the comments.