Kevin Owens shows off incredible weight loss in new image amid WWE hiatus

Kevin Owens hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since he announced that he was struggling with a neck injury and would require surgery.Owens missed out on a marquee match at WrestleMania against Randy Orton, who then took on Joe Hendry instead.Owens has remained in the spotlight during his hiatus and was recently spotted with his wife at Disneyland, where his weight loss was distinctly noticeable.The image below has since been shared on social media, with WWE fans commenting on how different Owens looks.Owens has become known for his size throughout his WWE career, but this is seemingly the smallest he has ever been.Kevin Owens' WWE future hangs in the balanceDespite still being contracted to WWE, Owens' status when it comes to a potential in-ring return is unknown. Neck injuries are tricky to predict with stars like Big E unable to make their return, whilst the likes of Paige and Edge have been able to step back in the ring after allowing themselves enough time to heal.Owens only recently underwent surgery and could be sidelined for many more months, if not years. The former World Champion has been a determined wrestler for many years, and if there is a chance that he can make his return and pick up where he left off, then he will take it.That being said, he is also a father, and it has been noted by many injured wrestlers in the past that if there is a chance that one bump could not only end his career but also leave him paralysed, then it's a risk that he probably won't be willing to take.Kevin Owens has many months to rehab and make a decision, but at present, he seems to be spending his time off well..