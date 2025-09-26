  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Kevin Owens
  • Kevin Owens shows off incredible weight loss in new image amid WWE hiatus

Kevin Owens shows off incredible weight loss in new image amid WWE hiatus

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 26, 2025 18:13 GMT
Kevin Owens has a new look (image via WWE)
Kevin Owens has a new look (image via WWE)

Kevin Owens hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since he announced that he was struggling with a neck injury and would require surgery.

Ad

Owens missed out on a marquee match at WrestleMania against Randy Orton, who then took on Joe Hendry instead.

Owens has remained in the spotlight during his hiatus and was recently spotted with his wife at Disneyland, where his weight loss was distinctly noticeable.

The image below has since been shared on social media, with WWE fans commenting on how different Owens looks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Owens has become known for his size throughout his WWE career, but this is seemingly the smallest he has ever been.

Kevin Owens' WWE future hangs in the balance

Despite still being contracted to WWE, Owens' status when it comes to a potential in-ring return is unknown. Neck injuries are tricky to predict with stars like Big E unable to make their return, whilst the likes of Paige and Edge have been able to step back in the ring after allowing themselves enough time to heal.

Ad

Owens only recently underwent surgery and could be sidelined for many more months, if not years. The former World Champion has been a determined wrestler for many years, and if there is a chance that he can make his return and pick up where he left off, then he will take it.

That being said, he is also a father, and it has been noted by many injured wrestlers in the past that if there is a chance that one bump could not only end his career but also leave him paralysed, then it's a risk that he probably won't be willing to take.

Ad

Kevin Owens has many months to rehab and make a decision, but at present, he seems to be spending his time off well.

.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications