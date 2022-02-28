"He made it clear that he wanted me to stay" - Former Champion recalls his WWE contract negotiation with Vince McMahon 

Kevin Owens recently opened up on how he worked with Mr. McMahon on a new deal with WWE.

KO recently renewed his contract with the company. Prior to Owens signing his contract, there was a lot of speculation as to whether the Prizefighter would continue with WWE or look for greener pastures in AEW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Owens recalled that Mr. McMahon wanted him to continue with WWE. KO mentioned that he will be with the company for the foreseeable future. He also detailed that the business has its ups and downs and that he is happy to be on the upswing at the moment.

Here's what Owens had to say:

"I dealt with Vince directly and he made it clear that he wanted me to stay and we made an agreement right then and there. I'm a big believer of my career is going to go the way it goes and I'm going to do my best. I'm there now for a couple more years and I'm going to do my best to get opportunities to knock them out of the park As I've documented before, there's ups and downs to this thing. To WWE, to wrestling, to the industry. I feel like I'm on a really great upswing right now and I'm enjoying what I do. " (from 38:15 onwards)

Kevin Owens believes he's a smartass in WWE

During the interview, Owens spoke about his goals in the company. He mentioned that he was trying to do his best work.

"I guess I'm a smartass. I don't know, I'm always trying to make people laugh. Sometimes I succeed, sometimes I don't. I'm just trying to give people a good time. I think that translates to what I do on TV a lot," Owens added. (from 3:07 onwards)

Owens also stated that he always tries to bring smiles to faces during his time in the ring and that shows in his ring work.

