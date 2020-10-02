It isn't every day that you watch Superstars of RAW appear on WWE SmackDown. But on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens has something special planned for Alexa Bliss.

Kevin Owens to host Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown

WWE has confirmed that the former Universal Champion, Kevin Owens, will be present on WWE SmackDown. The Prizefighter is scheduled to host Alexa Bliss on a special edition of "The KO Show".

Alexa Bliss hasn't been herself since her interaction with The Fiend on WWE SmackDown after Extreme Rules. Alexa Bliss has hit two of her fellow WWE SmackDown Superstars with the Sister Abigail since then.

Here WWE's official statement regarding Kevin Owens' appearance:

No one on SmackDown has been able to shake Alexa Bliss from the hold The Fiend has over her, so perhaps it’s time to give someone from Raw a try. Kevin Owens will host a special edition of “The KO Show” this Friday as part of the brand-to-brand invitational. In recent weeks, Bliss has snapped into Sister Abigail attacks on Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans after the utterance of The Fiend’s name. Then, the chilling emergence of The Fiend’s image last week caused Bliss to manically attack The Sassy Southern Belle. Will Owens be able to help free Bliss from The Fiend’s grasp? Or will the demonic figure use the opportunity to pull Bliss further into the darkness?