Kevin Owens subtly pays tribute to 59-year-old WWE legend for his WrestleMania 40 entrance

Kevin Owens made quite the explosive entrance at WrestleMania 40 - one that paid tribute to a WWE legend while simultaneously being a continuation of SmackDown storytelling.

This past week on the blue brand, before WrestleMania 40, Logan Paul cut a promo from Lincoln Financial Field, the venue of 'Mania. Since SmackDown took place in the not-so-distant Wells Fargo Arena, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton decided to make their way to the venue of WrestleMania, doing so on a golf cart.

In continuation of that moment, KO paid tribute to the 59-year-old legend Stone Cold Steve Austin, whom he faced a couple of years ago in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night 1.

Hilariously enough, Kevin Owens would also "pick" Randy Orton up during his entrance and speed to the ramp before The Viper told him to slow down the golf cart.

Before his entrance, KO had a full circle moment with Sami Zayn, who he encouraged before his Intercontinental title win last night. Sami decided to return the favour by hyping up his best friend.

It was only a year ago when both KO and Sami Zayn won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

