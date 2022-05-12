WWE star "didn't know what to expect" during face-off with Stone Cold Steve Austin 

Kevin Owens has given his thoughts on not being sure how his interaction with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 would play out.

After weeks of mocking Austin's home state of Texas, Owens and Stone Cold agreed to come face-to-face on the Grandest Stage Of Them All during an edition of 'The KO Show.' The verbal spat between the pair became highly intense, and a No Disqualification match was set up during the segment.

Speaking on the Tim Donnelly Show, Kevin revealed that he did not know what to expect from his encounter with Austin but felt overjoyed with its conclusion.

"I really didn't know what to expect. That's the funny part. I knew he and I were going to be in the same ring, I knew we were going to talk some trash, obviously, and I had a pretty good feeling it was going to breakdown into a fight at some point, but I had no idea the scope of the fight." Owens added: "Everybody loved it so much, everybody watching it. More importantly, I speak for myself, but I think I can speak for him as well, the two people in the ring doing it had as much fun as everybody watching." (H/T Fightful)

In Steve Austin's first wrestling match in 19 years, the Texas Rattlesnake looked better than ever. He and The Prizefighter put on a stellar main event during WrestleMania Saturday.

Will Stone Cold Steve Austin be at WrestleMania next year?

Austin and Owens' bout at WrestleMania was well received by fans and critics alike. The WWE Universe is already clamoring to see the former world champion in the squared circle again, possibly at WrestleMania 39.

The Showcase the Immortals will emanate from Los Angeles next year, and WWE will look to bring several huge names to the event.

Speaking on the Brewbound podcast, Stone Cold gave his thoughts on whether he would be open to wrestling at SoFi Stadium next year.

"That’s gonna be a big show in a big time city and it’ll be a two-night event again so, I’m not — I’m sure I’m done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can’t imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I’m not booking myself on the show because I didn’t book myself on 38. That’s a Vince [McMahon] thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I’ll be there." (H/T Post Wrestling)

With Stone Cold Steve Austin looking tremendous both mentally and physically at WrestleMania last month, it is not out of the question for the WWE Hall of Famer to be involved at next year's Show of Shows.

