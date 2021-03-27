WWE Superstar teases Money in the Bank cash-in on Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 37

Kevin Owens has dropped a major hint that he wants to cash in the 2021 WWE Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns.

The winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match earns the right to challenge for a WWE World Championship at a time of their choosing. Although the date of WWE Money in the Bank 2021 has not been confirmed yet, the pay-per-view usually takes place one month after WrestleMania.

Owens appeared as a guest on the latest episode of the SmackDown post-show, Talking Smack. He cryptically told Reigns’ special counsel, Paul Heyman, how much he enjoys the Money in the Bank concept.

“You know that pay-per-view that happens after WrestleMania? Well, maybe not immediately after WrestleMania but it’s usually right near after WrestleMania. It’s the one with the ladders, ladder matches… Yes, that’s the name, Money in the Bank. I love Money in the Bank, dude, I love it. Ladder matches, there’s the briefcase with the contract in it, you cash in the contract, any time, anywhere. You know, title match. One of my favorite shows. Alright, thanks guys. Paul, lovely as always.”

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37 against Daniel Bryan and Edge. If Reigns retains, the winner of the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will likely have The Tribal Chief in their sights.

Kevin Owens has an unsuccessful history at Money in the Bank

Kevin Owens has never won a Money in the Bank ladder match

Kevin Owens has competed in three Money in the Bank ladder matches (2016, 2017, and 2018) without winning any of them.

In 2018, he challenged Braun Strowman for the Money in the Bank contract in a one-on-one match at WWE SummerSlam. Strowman easily won the match in just one minute and 55 seconds.

A showdown at The Show of Shows.@FightOwensFight will battle @SamiZayn during Night 2️⃣ of #WrestleMania, streaming LIVE Sunday, April 11 at 8E/5P on @peacockTV! pic.twitter.com/VwXsjnZZwq — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 27, 2021

Before Money in the Bank, Kevin Owens will face his long-term rival, Sami Zayn on the second night of WrestleMania 37. From there, he'll hope to re-enter the world title picture, and the Money in the Bank contract could help him do so.

