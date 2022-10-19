Kevin Owens teases unusual role on this week’s episode of NXT

Kevin Owens is hoping to do all kinds of things tonight on WWE NXT.

WWE is stacking tonight's episode of NXT as the show will go head-to-head with a special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite. All Elite Wrestling was forced to temporarily move nights due to TBS's coverage of the MLB Playoffs on Wednesday.

Multiple stars from the WWE main roster are scheduled to appear tonight on NXT, including:

Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley

Sonya Deville

The Good Brothers

Kevin Owens

KO is the latest name to be announced for tonight's show. He put out a video on YouTube announcing that he would host the KO Show with the three men that will compete in this Saturday's NXT Championship match at Halloween Havoc.

After announcing earlier this morning that he would appear on WWE NXT, Owens took things a step forward and teased that he may do commentary for a majority of the show as well, tweeting out:

"@VicJosephWWE Maybe I do commentary with you guys for the whole show until the KO Show."

Kevinn @FightOwensFight @VicJosephWWE Maybe I do commentary with you guys for the whole show until the KO Show. @VicJosephWWE Maybe I do commentary with you guys for the whole show until the KO Show.

Vic Joseph calls Kevin Owens one of his favorite broadcast partners ever

Owens' tweet about commentary occurred because lead play-by-play NXT commentator Vic Joseph responded to the announcement that KO was coming to NXT tonight. Vic called Owens one of his favorite broadcast partners ever, tweeting out:

"One of my favorite broadcast partners ever (all be it was just 1 episode) @FightOwensFight is back TONIGHT!!!! #WWENXT"

While it isn't confirmed that Owens will be doing commentary tonight, it would certainly be entertaining to hear him banter back and forth with Booker T throughout the course of tonight's show.

What are your thoughts on KO heading to WWE NXT tonight? Would you like to see him on commentary for the majority of the show? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : Do you want Kevin Owens on commentary tonight during NXT? Yes No 0 votes