WWE and ECW legend wants to face Kevin Owens before he retires

Former WWE Superstar Rhino said he's interested in a match against Kevin Owens before his career is over.

After performing in the wrestling industry for over 20 years, Rhino's list of opponents is legendary, from John Cena to The Rock and The Undertaker.

Now that his in-ring career is ending, the master of The Gore only has a few matches left in him. In a recent appearance on the podcast The Angle, Rhino stated how he'd love to battle WWE star Kevin Owens before transitioning into a behind-the-scenes role:

“I'd really like to, I don’t know why Kevin Owens’ name just popped in my head. Probably because I’m here in Philly and I’m talking to you from Philly and, you know, probably the [2300] Arena. That'd be really cool. I'd get a, you know, I’m at the point where I’m starting to do less in the ring and more behind the scenes and phase out." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Although Rhino is now approaching the twilight years of his wrestling career, he's still an active current top performer in IMPACT.

Kevin Owens is getting ready for Wrestlemania 38

With WWE's biggest show of the year a few weeks away, we can say nobody has a bigger spot on the card than Kevin Owens.

The former Universal Champion is involved in a heated war of words with not only the entire state of Texas but, more notably, its favorite son Stone Cold Steve Austin.

After mocking the WrestleMania host state for weeks, Kevin called out The Texas Rattlesnake, inviting him to be a guest on The KO Show at WrestleMania 38.

It didn't take long for Austin to respond to Owens' invite. Fans' excitement at AT&T stadium will be at a fever pitch when Stone Cold makes his first 'Mania appearance in six years.

