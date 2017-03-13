WWE News: Kevin Owens trolls the SmackDown roster on Twitter

The former Universal Champion comments on the SmackDown Live roster.

by Rohit Nath News 13 Mar 2017, 22:35 IST

Kevin Owens has a reputation for being a major twitter troll

What’s the story?

Kevin Owens took to Twitter to troll the SmackDown Live roster following his defeat at the hands of Brock Lesnar at the WWE Live Event in MSG. The tweet was as follows:

The match didn't go my way but I see half of the Smackdown crew wrestles in a shirt now. Nice to see how many guys I've inspired over there! — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 12, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Kevin Owens was squashed by Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden at a recent WWE Live Event and this was Owens’ second squash match in less than 10 days, prompting the tweet.

Owens is now scheduled to face Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33 for the United States Championship.

You can watch his full match against Lesnar below:

The heart of the matter

Among the wrestlers that Owens was referring to were AJ Styles (who wrestles with a shirt on live events), Baron Corbin, The Usos and Dean Ambrose. They can all be seen wrestling with shirts on nowadays, and since Owens was the first to do so, he took a dig at them.

Owens is a bonafide troll on Twitter, so he always loves taking shots at people. In this case, it’s the entire SmackDown Live roster.

What’s next?

Kevin Owens is on the road to WrestleMania 33 and will be colliding with Chris Jericho over the course of three weeks heading into the grandest stage of them all. He has recently begun associating with Samoa Joe, who is rumoured to be his partner in a faction alongside Triple H.

Author’s take

Kevin Owens is very entertaining on Twitter and continues to win fans over with his hilarious tweets and comebacks fired towards fellow wrestlers and fans alike.

