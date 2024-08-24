Kevin Owens' unexpected moves were the highlight of SmackDown this week, claims WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Kevin Owens' performance on SmackDown this week. The star has been the talking point of the wrestling world since he got booked to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Bash in Berlin.

During an episode of 'The Grayson Waller Effect,' A-Town Down Under tried to create differences between Rhodes and Owens. Waller even played a video showing all the men KO has betrayed over the years. The former Universal Champion then came out and called on General Manager Nick Aldis to set up a Tag Team Match so that he could destroy Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in the ring.

This week on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell felt WWE teased KO turning on Cody for a brief moment but didn't go through with it. The veteran also liked how Owens was being unpredictable during the opening segment and asked A-Town Down Under to cut to the chase.

Trending

"They kept you guessing right to the very end would Kevin Owens turn on Cody. And there was a moment that you said, 'Oops, here it is.' But it didn't happen. And I also liked Kevin Owens' interview when he came out. He said, 'Okay, let's get this, cut to the chase here. I'm gonna go in there, you're gonna beat me up. Somebody else it gonna come out, then you're gonna beat them. Let's skip all that, let's go straight to the guy and make the match.' I loved that." [From 01:12 to 01:42]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out the entire episode below:

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes managed to stick together during the tag match to pick up the win against A-Town Down Under. However, it will be interesting to see how the championship match impacts their friendship following the PLE in Germany.

While using any quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback