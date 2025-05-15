Kevin Owens update amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was spotted with a popular name amid his absence from in-ring competition. KO couldn't compete at WrestleMania 41 due to a serious injury.

Owens was supposed to lock horns with Randy Orton at The Show of Shows. However, before 'Mania, the former Universal Champion revealed that he had been struggling with neck issues for a while and needed surgery. This news left Orton hanging as he did not have an opponent for WrestleMania 41. To everyone's surprise, KO's place at The Grandest Stage of Them All was taken by the current TNA World Champion Joe Hendry.

Japanese singer Koda Kumi recently took to Instagram to post photos with several WWE stars, including Kevin Owens, from WrestleMania 41 weekend. In her post's caption, Kumi provided an update on KO, writing that she was disappointed to see that Owens missed 'Mania because he had neck surgery and hoped to return to the ring better than ever.

"We happened to meet with KO. [He] had treatment for her neck, which was really disappointing this time, but [he] still had the same sweet smile as [he did] 2 years ago 💜 I hope [he] can see another wonderful fight!" she wrote. [Translated from Japanese to English via Google Translate]

WWE star Randy Orton wants to finish his storyline with Kevin Owens

Before Kevin Owens announced his injury, he was embroiled in a feud with Randy Orton. During an interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, The Viper said he would be thinking about his real-life friend amid his injury absence.

The Apex Predator added that he had a feeling Owens would return soon and they would finish their storyline.

"So, I know he's got that feeling. And, you know, I'll be thinking about him during this time. But I know he'll come back, and we'll get to finish what we started," he said.

It remains to be seen when Kevin Owens will be fully recovered to return to in-ring competition in WWE.

