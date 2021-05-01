Kevin Owens willing to go extreme on SmackDown next week

Kevin Owens has always been known for his high-flying, over-the-top and extreme style of wrestling. He is especially fond of making jumps of dangerously high props. In fact, he even hinted at wanting to do something for next week's episode of SmackDown.

WWE recently announced that next week's episode of SmackDown will be a "throwback" edition. This has many fans making requests for what they would like to see.

One thing that fans have been consistently requesting on Twitter is the return of the "giant fist" that used to be in place of the Titantron on next week's "throwback" episode. One fan even tweeted to Kevin Owens, asking whether he would jump off of it. And Owens responded with a resounding "yes," which will obviously excite many fans.

Having the "giant fist" at the Thunderdome for next week's "throwback" episode of SmackDown would be amazing. Add Kevin Owens jumping from it to the mix and it becomes must-see TV.

WWE is yet to announce any matches for Kevin Owens for next week, but has confirmed that Cesaro will face Seth Rollins once again.

Kevin Owens has wanted to jump off a height since long

This wouldn't be the first time that Kevin Owens has hinted at wanting to jump off something dangerous.

Earlier in the year, Owens stated that he wanted to jump off the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium for WrestleMania 37. Unfortunately, that never happened as the ship was nowhere near the ring.

KO has been wanting to do something spectacular for quite some time now. He may not have gotten to do it at WrestleMania 37, but the opportunity could present itself on next week's episode of the blue brand.

Would you like to see Kevin Owens take the leap off of a giant fist on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments.