Kevin Owens wants a match at WrestleMania against major WWE name

Kevin Owens' WWE future is in the air as The Prizefighter announced his hiatus to get neck surgery weeks ahead of WrestleMania 41. While he'll miss this year's event, the former Universal Champion wants to have a moment with Finn Balor at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Owens and Finn Balor were once rivals on the former black-and-gold brand, and The Prizefighter passed the torch to The Prince when he lost the NXT Championship and moved to WWE's main roster in 2015. The duo has a rich history and has had matches on the main roster, except WrestleMania.

In an interview on My Mom's Basement, The Prizefighter was asked about his goals in the promotion. During this, Owens stated he'd achieved everything he wanted to, but he would love to face Finn Balor at WrestleMania. He explained his bond with The Judgment Day member and said he would love to share the WrestleMania experience with him.

"I would love to wrestle Finn at WrestleMania because we've been really close since we met in WWE, and he's one of those guys that I consider more like family than a friend. I would love to share that experience with him," Owens expressed. [From 25:40 to 25:57]

Kevin Owens on missing WWE WrestleMania 41

Earlier this year, Kevin Owens' path became clear for WrestleMania 41 when Randy Orton returned to the Stamford-based promotion. In the weeks leading up to the event, The Prizefighter escaped The Viper on different occasions. Unfortunately, the match has been canceled due to Owens' injury.

In the same interview with My Mom's Basement, the former Universal Champion stated how disheartened he was upon missing the upcoming match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

"Yeah, I'm okay. I've a great support system; my family is great, my co-workers are great, and everything... Just not getting to wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania really sucks. That's the part that bugs me the most," Owens said. [From 05:30 to 05:48]

It'll be interesting to see if Orton gets a replacement for the event in Las Vegas.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit My Mom's Basement and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

