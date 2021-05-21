"I don't want to break that streak" - Kevin Owens has a weird reason for not wanting to win Intercontinental Championship

Kevin Owens is one of the most successful WWE Superstars on the current roster. He has won multiple titles, including the Universal Championship, the US Championship, and the NXT Championship. KO is also a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion.

On SmackDown this week, Owens will have the opportunity to win the Intercontinental Championship for the third time in his career, but he isn't too keen on it.

On his recent appearance on The Bump, Kevin Owens revealed the weird reason why he doesn't mind not winning the IC Championship again.

"Well...it's actually a bit conflicted, because I would love to be Intercontinental Champion again. However, and this is gonna sound bad, but, if I don't win the title, I won't be that heart broken, because there is a good reason. As everybody knows Owen Hart had a very positive influence on my career, I was a big fan of his. I named my son after him. My wrestling name 'Kevin Owens' is a tribute to my son and Owen Hart. What some fans have pointed out to me in the past is that, me and Owen Hart share a birthday, but also what's cool is we were both Intercontinental Champions twice, and if you add the total amount of days from both those reigns we have the exact same amount of days as Intercontinental Champion as well. So I almost don't want to break that streak," said Kevin Owens.

This Friday on SmackDown, Kevin Owens will go up against Sami Zayn, Big E and Apollo Crews in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Kevin Owens wasn't the most liked character in the locker room

Kevin Owens is a well-respected wrestler in the WWE locker room today, but he did have heat when he arrived on the main roster.

Owens revealed on an episode of Talking Smack that his colleagues weren't too happy when he beat John Cena as a rookie.

"So, anyway, I don’t have a lot of friends, I’m traveling by myself, I drop John Cena on the first night. That tends to rub some people the wrong way. ‘Why is this new kid coming in, dropping the top guy? And I’ve been doing this for this many years, and I can’t get a break, blah, blah, blah.’," said Kevin Owens.

Owens had a historic match when he stunned the world by defeating John Cena at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in 2015.

Kevin Owens has certainly come far since then, and is now one of the top talents in WWE.