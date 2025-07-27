  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Kevin Owens' wife Karina shares update a week after neck surgery

Kevin Owens' wife Karina shares update a week after neck surgery

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 27, 2025 20:20 GMT
This is looking good (image via WWE)
This is looking good (image via WWE)

Kevin Owens has been out of action for several months after admitting he was struggling with a neck injury ahead of WrestleMania 41, but he only underwent surgery on July 18.

Ad

Owens revealed on a video shared on social media that he was exploring several options before making the decision to undergo surgery. His wife, Karina Lamer, has recently taken to Instagram, just nine days after his neck surgery, and shared a picture of Owens that shows he is already up and about and isn't wearing a neck brace.

"Love at first sight 💘", she wrote in the caption."
Kevin Owens&#039; recovery looks to be going well (Image credit: Owens&#039; wife Karina&#039;s Instagram story)
Kevin Owens' recovery looks to be going well (Image credit: Owens' wife Karina's Instagram story)

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Owens is seen holding a pet snake in the recent photo, which clearly shows that he has a bandage on his neck. This appears to be a positive update from the former Universal Champion, but it could still mean that he has a long way to go before he is ready to step back in the ring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kevin Owens has been helping to train Jelly Roll ahead of his WWE debut

Despite being forced to step away from WrestleMania, Kevin Owens has still been able to remain around the ring, since it was recently revealed that he was helping Jelly Roll prepare to make his in-ring debut.

Ad

Jelly Roll will team with Randy Orton to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam next weekend, and it appears that there have been a few people stepping up to help him prepare for the match.

Jelly Roll showed on SmackDown that he has what it takes to step in the ring, since he was able to take Logan Paul down with a Black Hole Slam, and his team was able to stand tall. He was even able to beat Paul in their promo battle that kicked off the segment, which shows that he has been putting in the hours.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications