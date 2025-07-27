Kevin Owens' wife Karina shares update a week after neck surgery

Kevin Owens has been out of action for several months after admitting he was struggling with a neck injury ahead of WrestleMania 41, but he only underwent surgery on July 18.Owens revealed on a video shared on social media that he was exploring several options before making the decision to undergo surgery. His wife, Karina Lamer, has recently taken to Instagram, just nine days after his neck surgery, and shared a picture of Owens that shows he is already up and about and isn't wearing a neck brace.&quot;Love at first sight 💘&quot;, she wrote in the caption.&quot; Kevin Owens' recovery looks to be going well (Image credit: Owens' wife Karina's Instagram story)Owens is seen holding a pet snake in the recent photo, which clearly shows that he has a bandage on his neck. This appears to be a positive update from the former Universal Champion, but it could still mean that he has a long way to go before he is ready to step back in the ring.Kevin Owens has been helping to train Jelly Roll ahead of his WWE debutDespite being forced to step away from WrestleMania, Kevin Owens has still been able to remain around the ring, since it was recently revealed that he was helping Jelly Roll prepare to make his in-ring debut. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJelly Roll will team with Randy Orton to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam next weekend, and it appears that there have been a few people stepping up to help him prepare for the match.Jelly Roll showed on SmackDown that he has what it takes to step in the ring, since he was able to take Logan Paul down with a Black Hole Slam, and his team was able to stand tall. He was even able to beat Paul in their promo battle that kicked off the segment, which shows that he has been putting in the hours.