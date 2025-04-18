Kevin Owens will be in Las Vegas for WrestleMania despite injury

On April 4, 2025, SmackDown, Kevin Owens announced the unfortunate update regarding his real-life neck injury. KO was riding a massive wave of success as a heel superstar and was set to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas this weekend. However, things eventually fell apart, and the bout was taken off the card.

Despite being injured and his wrestling career on hold, Kevin Owens recently announced that he will be in Las Vegas for WrestleMania. The Prizefighter quoted a tweet from Cricket Wireless announcing a meet and greet with Owens in LA on April 18th between 12 PM to 2 PM PT.

Former Universal Champion reposted the announcement and expressed he is ready to meet fans at the show and hopes to see them there:

“WWE Universe (fans of the wrestling), it’s been a long time (not really, I was just at WWE World earlier but still) and I’m ready to meet you at @Cricketnation (it’s true, I am ready so come on out). See you there! (I hope),” wrote Kevin Owens.

Potential replacement for Kevin Owens as Randy Orton’s WrestleMania opponent will likely be announced on SmackDown

Since Kevin Owens pulled himself out of his WrestleMania 41 match against Randy Orton. One of the most talked-about things has been who will be KO’s replacement for the Apex Predator at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The Viper has made it clear that he wants an opponent, or else Nick Aldis would face his wrath.

Although there are plenty of options, one superstar whose name keeps popping up is Nick Aldis himself. For those unaware before his WWE debut, Aldis had an impressive pro-wrestling career outside the Stamford-based promotion. There has long been an interest in seeing the former NWA World Champion wrestle, and there's a high chance that could happen after Orton delivered the RKO on SmackDown a few days ago.

It remains to be seen whether Aldis will once again lace his wrestling boots or if it will be someone else who will face The Viper at the Show of Shows.

