"It's all downhill from here" - Kevin Owens on his WWE career after facing Steve Austin

Kevin Owens believes he will struggle to create a greater WWE moment than his WrestleMania 38 main event against Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Austin returned to the ring after a 19-year absence to defeat Owens in a No Holds Barred encounter in his home state of Texas. The match was widely viewed as one of the best from WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Owens described how he feels now almost three weeks after the match:

“It’s all downhill from here, really," said Owens. "I say that with the most optimistic point of view I can have, and I mean that in a good way. It was really unbelievable. It’s still unbelievable. Sometimes I’ll have my moments where I’m not doing anything, I’m just sitting around, and I’ll pull it up on my phone and I’ll specifically watch the moment where the ref rings the bell.”

The WrestleMania Saturday segment began as a talk show before Kevin Owens goaded Steve Austin into facing him in a match. The two men fought through the crowd before making their way to the ring, where Austin picked up the win with a Stone Cold Stunner.

Kevin Owens is unsure how he can top his match against Steve Austin

Kevin Owens has been involved in many memorable WWE moments, including the time he attacked Vince McMahon on SmackDown in 2017. The Canadian superstar also defeated John Cena in his main-roster debut in 2015 before winning the Universal Championship in 2016.

Although his previous moments were special, Owens thinks nothing will ever beat his match against Steve Austin:

“I don’t know what tops this," Owens continued. "What could top it? You tell me if you can figure one out. Yesterday I was having this reflection and I’m like, ‘Man, it keeps getting crazier.’ I don’t know, man. You asked how I felt then [after the match]. It’s the same I feel now. I was in disbelief and I’m really just so grateful.”

Owens lost via count-out against Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of RAW. He is also currently involved in an angle with Ezekiel, Elias’ storyline younger brother.

